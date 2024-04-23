Young Musicians Unite to Host Annual Gala

Young Musicians Unite will host their Eleventh Annual Gala at Mana Wynwood on April 27, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Guests are invited to dress to impress in their best “Motown Gold.”

Attendees will savor an elegant dinner and an evening of performances by talented young musicians such as The Carol City Marching Band, Miami Beach Rock Ensemble, The Jazz Collective, Avalanche, Lobac, Not Yet Published, Undercover, and more.

Young Musicians Unite is a nonprofit organization that provides music education to students of various socioeconomic backgrounds. The nonprofit provides turnkey music education solutions for Title 1 schools across Miami-Dade County, equipping schools with trained instructors, lesson plans, instruments, and all the necessary resources for vibrant music classes.

Young Musicians Unite is aiming to reach a fundraising goal of $850,000, which will provide more than 7,500 students in Miami-Dade with free music education for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Tickets start at $225. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit youngmusiciansunite.org.