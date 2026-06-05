Yafa Debuts at Bal Harbour Shops

Luxury jewelry collectors have a dazzling new destination. Yafa, the internationally renowned authority in museum-quality signed jewelry and rare diamonds, officially opened its doors at Bal Harbour Shops last month, bringing an extraordinary treasure trove of collectible pieces to one of the country’s most prestigious shopping destinations.

The opening marks Yafa’s third location—following its Palm Beach flagship on Worth Avenue and a showroom in New York City—and its most ambitious retail concept to date. Spanning 3,000 square feet, the boutique offers an intimate yet elevated experience for seasoned collectors and first-time buyers alike, with a focus on exceptional craftsmanship, rarity, and provenance.

Founded in 1985, Yafa built its reputation not as a traditional retailer, but as a trusted supplier to elite vintage departments and private collections around the world. Today, the company is widely recognized as the largest purveyor of exceptional signed collectible jewelry and rare diamonds, sourcing important vintage and contemporary works through a global network.

For Miami, the collection has been thoughtfully curated with the city’s clientele in mind. “Palm Beach is very gala-driven, while Miami is younger and more focused on wearable jewelry,” explains principal Tyler Moradof. “People here are beginning their collecting journey and want pieces they can actually live with.”

Inside the boutique, clients can expect the extraordinary—from a 100-plus-carat Bulgari necklace dating back to the early 1990s to an exceptionally rare Ceylon yellow and blue sapphire Van Cleef & Arpels creation. The boutique exclusively carries signed pieces no longer in production, creating a true sense of discovery. “We try to offer people things they wouldn’t find elsewhere,” says Moradof. “You will find the unfindable.”

For the opening, Yafa celebrated in suitably glamorous fashion with an intimate cocktail reception and dinner hosted by supermodels Helena Christensen and Veronica Webb. Guests including Carolina Lindo, Aloni Matzon, Tina Stuck, Sabina Lynn Jacobs, and Kelly Blanco gathered for an evening that began inside the boutique with caviar and Champagne service, offering a first look at the Miami space and its singular collection of museum-quality signed vintage jewelry.

The celebration continued with a seated dinner in the Bal Harbour Shops Sculpture Garden, catered by Avenue 31 and accompanied by a live performance from the Eric Scolia Trio. Throughout the evening, founder Maurice Moradof, principal Tyler Moradof, and partner and diamond expert Chris Del Gatto personally guided guests through some of Yafa’s most exceptional acquisitions from the vault, including rare pieces by Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, and Harry Winston. Among the evening’s standout showstoppers: a specimen-quality Kashmir sapphire ring weighing more than 50 carats.

At Yafa, jewelry shopping becomes an education, a history lesson, and perhaps the beginning of a lifelong collection.