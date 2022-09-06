Wynwood’s Octoberfest Returns

Grab a stein and don your finest lederhosen to celebrate the return of Wynwood’s Octoberfest, presented by Samuel Adams, taking over Wynwood Marketplace (2250 N.W. 2nd Avenue) September 9-11. Back in its twelfth year, Wynwood’s Octoberfest will once again transform the Wynwood Marketplace into a traditional Bavarian bierhaus, evoking Germany’s largest festival for the weekend in the Miami neighborhood.

Festival goers will enjoy live music, Samuel Adams seasonal brews, bratwurst, boots, beer game competitions, and more at the weekend-long celebration. Bring your cameras–Wynwood’s Octoberfest will feature Instagrammable moments with a grand photo booth and beer hall decked out with pumpkins. Friday’s festivities are from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday festivities are from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Those who want to go all out for the festivities can purchase Festive Party Packs, which feature Bavarian goodies and official Samuel Adams treats for $16. Tickets can be purchased here.