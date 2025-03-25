Wynwood Skate to Host Swifties Skate Day

Miami Swifties, rejoice! Get ready to roll to the biggest Taylor Swift hits at Wynwood Skate’s Swifties Skate Day on April 6.

From 1 to 9 p.m., fans can skate under the open sky to all of their most loved songs at the only roller skating rink in Wynwood. This event promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, fun, and nostalgia for seasoned skaters and first-timers alike.

General admission starts at $15, and skate rentals are available for an additional $10. For tickets and more information, click here.