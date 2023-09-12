Wynwood Marketplace to Transform for Octoberfest

Hoist on your best lederhosen and dust off your steins for the thirteenth annual Wynwood Octoberfest, presented by Samuel Adams, returning September 29 to October 1. The three-day extravaganza will transform Wynwood Marketplace into a hot spot for beer enthusiasts, Bavarian food lovers, and music aficionados.

The weekend promises bountiful seasonal brews, Bavarian bites, live music, an artisan market, stein competitions, and more, and serves as an opportunity for the community to come together and experience the spirit of Miami’s Wynwood Art District.

For those looking to enhance their Octoberfest experience, party packs are available for $14 (a $50 value). Each party pack includes one beer ticket, a commemorative stein mug, and a Samuel Adams Octoberfest hat. Tickets are available here. Guests must be aged 21 years or older to attend.