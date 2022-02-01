Wynwood Life Celebrates the Community

SWARM’s Wynwood Life will return in its eighth year to Wynwood Marketplace February 19 and 20. The annual event highlights the businesses and artists in the community through a celebration of art, music, food, and fashion. The event is free and open to the public.

The weekend’s activations include a Kitchen Lab series, featuring chefs and mixologists cooking and mixing cocktails live on stage. Wynwood Life’s cocktail menu will highlight the most noteworthy cocktails from the neighborhood’s bars and restaurants. For the art-inclined, renowned Wynwood-based muralists will showcase their talents at an open-air mural garden, all to the sound of local talent and DJ sets.

Crafts and goods by local artisans will have their moment at Wynwood Life’s Art Market and the area’s favorite boutiques will showcase their collections on the runway.

Bringing the community together while giving back is an integral part of Wynwood Life’s mission. Guests can participate in the event’s creative fundraisers, like $2 from every signature cocktail sold will be donated to various local charities. One of the charities that SWARM will be teaming up with is RAW (Re-Imagining the Arts Worldwide) to support their mission of working with local, underserved schools with the goal of elevating art with the youth in Miami.

