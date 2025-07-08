Wynwood Art Walk Returns This Weekend

Wynwood Walls (free admission, DJ, and bar)

Wyn317 (Located in the Doris Den at 118 NW 25 Street)

The Private Gallery at Museum of Graffiti

The Art of Hip Hop (free admission with RSVP, DJ and complimentary bar)

Gerez Gallery

Goldman Global Arts

Peter Tunney Experience

OG 4 Ever

The Wall Gallery

Glottman

ARTXSPACE

Paradox Museum

The 10 galleries will offer free public access and two immersive art experiences—available at ARTXSPACE and the Paradox Museum—for reduced admission during Art Walk hours.

In addition, the Museum of Graffiti will have two of their galleries participating in this month’s art walk. The Museum of Graffiti’s Private Gallery presents the latest installment of its monthly Meet the Artist series, spotlighting Cuban-American artist Vic Garcia. Guests will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Garcia and preview a brand-new body of work.

The Art of Hip Hop will welcome Drain—also known as Drainflix—the official photographer for Drink Champs and Monster Energy, for a special one-night-only takeover. Drain will debut a series of never-before-seen photographs featuring icons such as DMX, Nas, and Snoop Dogg. These rare prints will be available for purchase exclusively during the event.

Wyn317 will host ceramics artist Brandon Thompson for his first-ever paint-your-own ceramic workshop, taking place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Doris Den. For $115, participants can select from a lineup of custom ceramic pieces, including the Nike Air Force 1, Adidas Samba, Louis Vuitton Trainer, and more.

Guests can also enjoy curated cocktails and bites at Moxy Miami Wynwood during happy hour, taking place from 6 to 10 p.m.