Wynwood Art Walk Continues This Weekend

Wynwood’s beloved Art Walk continues November 8, from noon to 10 p.m. The event transforms the Miami neighborhood into a vibrant celebration of fashion, art, music, and culture.

This month, Fashion Night Out and Art Walk will join forces, bringing together the best of both worlds. Fashion Night Out (FNO) is a ticketed experience featuring exclusive panels, live music, and a cocktail event. Tickets are available here.

The event is free and open to the public, with interactive activations, live artists, and special exhibitions throughout Wynwood’s galleries. The November iteration highlights the creative intersection between art and fashion, showcasing the designers, artists, and visionaries shaping Miami’s bold style.

Visitors can check the programming on the website to see the set times for the series of DJs performing throughout the neighborhood.

For more information, visit wynwoodmiami.com/experience/art-walk.