Women of Style: Miami’s Modern Muses

The Fashion Authority

Kimmie Sussman, Head Stylist at Aventura Mall

Raised in her parents’ New York City boutique, where she spent her formative years in fitting rooms surrounded by well-heeled women, Kimmie Sussman emerged as both a stylist and tastemaker—a ’90s club kid with a creative yet elevated point of view. From Manhattan to Santa Monica—where she took up retail buying in the early 2000s—this traveling rock star wife and mom relied on her instinctive eye and industry fluency to launch her own personal styling business. After relocating to Miami from London in 2011, this savant of shopping stepped into the role of head stylist for Aventura Mall’s styling program. With a fashion-forward résumé built over more than two decades, Sussman’s career highlights have spanned red-carpet moments and personal wardrobing for celebrities like Serena Williams, Hailee Steinfeld, Alex Rodriguez, and Mariah Carey.

Personal style: It’s mood-based, but I lean toward an edgier aesthetic. Shoe of the moment: My kitten heels by Awake Mode because they are half professional, half rocker, with a slice of comfort. Daily uniform: Oversize pants, kitten heels, and a fitted top with a cute belt. I’m inspired by: Traveling to cities and exploring the people in those cities. The streets of London are my favorite. I am impressed by how they wear all those colors together and it works. I never leave home without: My vintage jewelry from my grandmother. People would be surprised to know I love wearing: Akira, because it reminds me of Patricia Field and my life as a ’90s club kid. In fact, I need to text her! You won’t catch me in: Birkenstocks. Miami style: I am glad to see Miami style evolving. We also need to work to be extra creative here because of the weather restrictions. Vintage or new: I have a love affair with both. Currently, I’m embracing: Burgundy and brown. Favorite event to get dressed for: My flights out of here! Travel style: I like to look pulled together, so I just got a great trench from Coperni at Blended in Aventura Mall with a pair of oversize shades from either Bottega Veneta or Saint Laurent. Most-loved item in my closet: My 1994 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel maxi bag.

The International Edit

Karina Rosendo, CEO and Founder of Stitch Lab and ShakeUp

A multifaceted force, Karina Rosendo is a wife, mother, and University of Miami alum whose background in journalism informs both her seductive yet refined style and her entrepreneurial drive. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, she began her career in broadcast journalism at CNN in Atlanta before returning to Miami to work as a producer for Univision, where she helped shape digital storytelling around some of Latin culture’s most iconic moments—from morning shows to major live broadcasts like the Latin Grammys. In 2018, Rosendo launched Stitch Lab, building a powerful platform for LATAM designers and creatives in the Magic City, followed by ShakeUp, a production company producing immersive fashion, music, and multimedia experiences for global brands including YouTube and Meta. Deeply committed to giving back, Rosendo partners with Style Saves and Bazaar for Good, using fashion as a vehicle for impact while continuing to champion emerging talent from Latin America.

Personal style: Practical. During the day, I don’t have much time, so it needs to be comfortable. I love sets because they make my life easy, like skirts and tops or suits. Ensembles always work. Style evolution: Day-to-night looks have become a no-brainer. You won’t catch me in wild heels or anything risky anymore, which is how I used to dress when I started out. Now I go for what looks good on me and my body. Most memorable outfit I ever wore: Aye, chica. It was my Monique Lhuillier wedding dress! I was so thin and I looked like a dream. Style icon: Carolina Herrera is impeccable. Local style inspiration: Jenny Lopez.

I swear by: Classic brands like Lanhtropy from Uruguay. They offer elevated basics, and I discovered them when they came to Stitch Lab. Because I love sets, especially linen ones, another ideal brand is Adriana Fernandez as her designs take me from morning to night. Lastly, there’s Jenny Polanco from the Dominican Republic. She passed away during COVID, but her daughter took over, keeping the integrity and legacy alive. Her linens are the best. People would be surprised to know I love wearing: Fine jewelry. I was never an accessories woman except for studs and my diamond ring, but my latest addiction has led me to stacking rings, necklaces, and bracelets. I work with Wish Fine Jewelry, a Brazilian company, and it’s very me. You won’t catch me in: Sweatpants. Miami style: Color and fun. I just attended the Pegasus Fashion Show, and it showed me that it’s okay to have fun with fashion. Trend of the moment: Barrel jeans are my thing. They’re a dying trend, but I love them. Favorite event to get dressed for: Stitch Lab has an annual multiday event in the Design District. We’ve been doing it for the past nine years and it’s just my favorite. I celebrate the LATAM fashion world and all our talents. It’s become the quintessential fashion event to shop directly from the designer. This year, it’s March 13-15. Designers to watch: Las Sureñas, who have been working with me for nine years, have now exploded—they sell in London and Dubai. Flabelus, the slipper brand by Beatriz de los Mozos, is amazing. She’s brilliant and every shoe is named after a book she read, and I love that sentiment. Vintage or new: A mix of both. It’s more about the fit than the brand, but I love a good vintage Chanel piece.

The Modern Maximalist

Jenni Coba, CEO of The Coba Collection

A modern-day Peggy Guggenheim, Jenni Coba juggles building high-end homes alongside her husband, Josh, with philanthropy and being a hands-on mom to their four children. From her active life on Fisher Island to her getaway villa in Mountain Lake, Florida, Coba has never missed a beat in the style department. Whether she’s renewing her vows in St. Barth in a House of Gilles couture gown or entertaining at home in her signature collection of caftans, turning heads is simply part of the equation. Hosting is her forte, especially if there’s a theme, like her over-the-top cowgirl birthday party with a mechanical bull in Allapattah. Add a sense of humor and a showstopping wardrobe, and the result is unmistakably Coba.

I took a liking to fashion: I was a late bloomer, and I started paying attention to fashion in college. I was more into interior design, and it all started with rearranging my mom’s furniture. Looking back, it all goes hand in hand because I always loved being surrounded by beautiful things. Personal style: Very girly, eclectic, and even eccentric, yet true to myself. Comfort is important because when you feel good, you will shine in whatever you’re wearing. Style evolution: Always evolving. I have found that I look more disheveled these days with the more kids I have! As the family has grown, I don’t have as much time to focus on myself. I prefer for them to look great, and I just pull my hair back. I never leave home without: My wedding band. You won’t catch me in:Tory Burch shoes, a logo belt, and Crocs. Watch or jewelry: I’m more of a jewelry person, but I do love my Cartier Baignoire diamond bangle watch and my vintage bracelets from Vivid Diamonds. Vintage or new: I certainly appreciate the style and craftsmanship of vintage, but my closet is largely new. Fisher Island style versus Mountain Lake: Two totally separate looks. In Miami, I love that we are not afraid to be ourselves. We wear what makes us feel wonderful, we celebrate each other, and everyone is unapologetic. In my other home, it’s more conservative, very old Florida, with old-school manners. At the core, my style is ladylike, so that sets the precedent. And despite the fact that everyone thinks I’m always in a ball gown, I’m a mom of four, so I’m generally in athleisure. Style icons: Cate Blanchett and Truman’s Swans are my obsession. First couture piece purchased: A vintage zebra coat with feathers. I have repurposed it so many times, even as a dress. My mantra: Give me athleisure or give me couture. Athleisure staples: Monochromatic looks from Lululemon. When I throw on a great sparkly sneaker, it can elevate a boring look. Mom style: If I have a PTA meeting, I’ll wear a classic shift and kitten heels. But once you have kids, there are things you can’t wear—like off-the-shoulder dresses when you’re bending over. When you’re in mom mode, it changes your aesthetic for a few years. Addicted to: Valentino because Alessandro Michele has no fear and his looks are whimsical. Gala world: I love dressing for the Vizcaya Ball and Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon. They provide the opportunity to really go for it, and I love seeing everyone’s interpretation of a theme. I’ve sat on both committees and co-chaired both events, so it’s meaningful to spend time in the house that gives so much back to the city. Most memorable outfit I ever wore: Wow—so many. But it may be the Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon when I dressed as Sherlock Holmes. I wore a vintage monocle, Fendi dress from my archive, Fendi boots, and a bartending hat from Houses & Parties. It was a winter look with a twist of masculinity.

The Bohemian Spirit

Tara Benmeleh, Founder of Espiritútara

Whether she’s designing jewelry and dream catchers, serving tea in a private ceremony to her friends or clients, or galivanting to art fairs across the globe, Tara Benmeleh is a guru of all-things hippy chic. The Miami-born visionary is involved with various art organizations, like the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), and has an art-filled home on the outskirts of the Design District. Her style goes from sleep to street, including summers spent in Ibiza, Spain, clad in a vintage Hermès pareo and rocking unruly blond locks. For art fairs, she wears The Row and Rick Owens. Fashion has always been part of her world, and alongside her husband, Jack, and sons, Max and Bodhi, she’s dancing her way through life in understated designer frocks like no other.

Packing for art fairs: Although I was a stylist in my younger years, I believe in bringing a different stylist friend to my closet where we play dress-up together. I appreciate perspectives because it’s a trusted eye to confirm or deny choices. Luggage of choice: My black Rimowa. Style evolution: I value luxury pieces more than fast fashion now. I’ve also realized that fewer prints and more neutrals work best for me, as do classic styles with playful shapes. My style isn’t one-dimensional, but neutrals always win. Current favorite outfit: A khaki cotton dress from The Row. It’s easy, flowy, and I love it. Daily uniform: An oversize dress in a natural fiber like linen or cotton in black, beige, or white. I can’t get enough of: The Row, R13, Elder Statesman, and Rick Owens. I’m inspired by: My friends. I have beautiful friends with incredible taste. I never leave home without: A protection necklace I got while working at Simons and Green. It was a legendary boutique on Sunset so many years ago. It’s a scapulario with two angels that protect me. Bag must-have: My black Hermès Mini Kelly and Mini from Balenciaga. Don’t be surprised: I don’t wear underwear with my jeans. You won’t catch me in: Polyester. Jewelry of the moment: A gold link necklace from Tiffany. Miami style: Is improving. My kids’ style: I shop at State of Kid. The selection is amazing. I used to buy designer clothes for my eldest son, Max, but now it’s brands like American Vintage, Aviator Nation, Bobo Choses, Elwood, H&M, and Mini Rodini. The weather here dictates: Smarter choices because it matters. I always ensure nothing under my arms is too tight and nothing is too clingy. Loose fibers are the key. Vintage or new: New. Trends: I don’t follow trends, which is why I call people who know what’s happening. Most memorable outfit I ever wore: My Rick Owens Prong dress, which I just wore to the Bal Harbour Shops’ sixtieth anniversary celebration. Gala of choice: The ICA Gala because people wear real fashion. It’s quiet luxury done right.

The Glam Girl

Caroline McDonald, Director of Events and Sales at Kiki on the River

What do you get when you mix a Puerto Rican and an Irish American? In this case, a redheaded bombshell. The definition of trendy with a twist of classic, Caroline McDonald’s flawless head-to-toe look is courtesy of her grandmother, who was impeccable and elegant at all times. Whether McDonald is on a run clearing her mind in her favorite Alo athleisure or working in the luxury hospitality space where her days often span from morning well into the night, the go-getter never has a hair out of place. Sleek and seductive, her figure allows her to shine in her beloved Balmain garments and accessories, guided by a mantra that there should always be effort behind an outfit. After all, why not?

Why I am always perfectly put together: Growing up in Puerto Rico where the island is so small, you run into people everywhere you go. This made me accessory-ready at all times. Latin culture made me feel comfortable with color and being adventurous. Personal style: Timeless and chic, but edgy. I love classic pieces with a modern twist that’s reflective of what’s trending in the moment. Style evolution: I’ve attended Paris Fashion Week twice with Balmain and New York Fashion Week with Givenchy. Those collaborations pushed me out of my comfort zone and inspired me to take my look to the next level. Accessory of the moment: My Balmain Anthem work bag. I wear it every day. My Celine sunglasses are also a daily essential. Athleisure staples: Alo works well for me as the materials and cuts give me confidence. And Lululemon pants are always a win. I always add jewelry, cool sneakers, a great day-to-night bag, and incredible sunglasses because they change everything. An easy look to pull off: A crisp white button-down and black trousers or high-waisted dark-wash Levi’s with sandals, sunglasses, and my bag. People would be surprised to know I love wearing: Fashion Nova. It’s my hidden secret. Favorite watch: A gold Rolex. You won’t catch me in: Low-rise jeans. Favorite event to get dressed for: Paris Fashion Week. The shows, the dinners—it takes me two months to plan my lineup. I pack: Light! I never check a bag. I plan day-by-day outfits using a collage, so there’s no overpacking. Favorite local boutique: Big Drop NYC. Most memorable outfit I ever wore: A three-piece tweed Balmain suit. It was black-and-white tweed and a true moment in my life. I’m obsessed with: Balmain. Their style is my style.