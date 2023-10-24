Wild About Kids Gala Returns This Weekend

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade‘s annual black-tie Wild About Kids Gala returns October 28. The Motown-themed gala will take place at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel.

The event will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner in the Alhambra Ballroom at 8 p.m. South Florida’s community leaders, philanthropists, influencers, and other esteemed guests will be transported back to the Motown era with dinner, dancing, live entertainment, an engaging program, and more, all in support of great futures for Miami-Dade area youth.

Proceeds raised will fund crucial programs and services at six Clubs and sites, including educational after school programs, tutoring and homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts and crafts, mentoring, and summer and athletic programs. These programs help children realize their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

DJ Sama and Carlos Oliva y Los Sobrinos del Juez Band will provide the soundtrack for the evening, featuring classic Motown era hits by Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Jackson 5, and more. Guests will also enjoy a unique Motown themed-musical performance from Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s youth members. Five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and WSVN Channel 7 news personality Belkys Nerey will emcee the event.

Supporters will have a special opportunity to sponsor a child through donations and participate in a silent auction featuring luxurious items and exceptional experiences. During the event, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will honor notable alumni by inducting them into the Class of 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame, including Miami-Dade Public Schools board member Dr. Steve Gallon III, Mayor of Miami Gardens Rodney Harris, WNBA Player Erica Wheeler, and actor Alex Livinalli.

Tickets range from $1,000 to $75,000. For more information, please contact Rhia Hunter at (305) 446-9910 ext. 108 or rhunter@bgcmia.org, or visit bgcmia.org/event/wakgala2023/.