Where to Ring in the New Year Across Miami

On NYE, this hotel in the heart of Miami’s arts district will deliver sky-high energy as DJ sets pulse around a 76-foot heated pool dotted with private cabanas. Guests can sip handcrafted cocktails and watch neighborhood fireworks from one of the city’s most creative vantage points, complete with sweeping views of the buzzy scene.

Carbone Miami

Carbone Miami will welcome guests for two seatings and a four-course prix fixe menu, offered from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. ($295) and 8:30 to 10:45 p.m. ($395). Guests can enjoy signature dishes like Caesar alla ZZ and spicy rigatoni vodka, followed by indulgent mains such as the veal parmesan or dover sole. For the grand finale, indulge in classics like the chocolate hazelnut terrine or the lemon cheesecake. Reserve here.

At Carbone Vino, the newest member of the Carbone family, indulge in a four-course menu ($185) from 6 to 7:30 p.m., per person, or a five-course experience ($225) from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Reserve here.

Catch & Cut

Head up to Las Olas to pop the claws and champagne at Catch & Cut’s New Year’s Eve Soirée. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., party guests will enjoy live music, a three-hour premium open bar, party favors, canapés, and a Champagne toast at midnight. A solo act will play until 10 p.m., and a three-piece band will play from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets are $200 per person, plus tax and tip. Discounted tickets will be available for guests who dined at Catch & Cut on New Year’s Eve. Tickets are $100 plus tax and tip and may be purchased at the time of dining.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit catchandcut.com.

Grammy-winning DJ David Guetta headlines Fontainebleau’s legendary New Year’s Eve bash, transforming the oceanfront poolscape into an alfresco rave with a midnight countdown and virtual ball drop. Packages range from $250 for open-bar access to $50,000 for VIP cabanas, with gourmet experiences at on-property restaurants Prime 54, Mirabella, and Hakkasan rounding out one of Miami’s most iconic year-end celebrations.

Five Star NYE Cruise aboard the Seafair Megayacht

Glide into 2026 on a floating palace with marble floors, private lounges, and panoramic decks. The night features gourmet cuisine from Michelin-star suppliers, free-flowing Champagne, and entertainment ranging from jazz and steel bands to DJs, all capped off by fireworks over Biscayne Bay. Swoon.

Habibi Miami

Habibi Miami will host Secrets of the Nile, a night of mystery, magic, and Mediterranean decadence featuring mesmerizing performers, vibrant rhythms, elevated Middle Eastern flavors, and captivating midnight surprises to celebrate the New Year. To reserve, visit habibimia.com or call 786-883-2800.

Kiki on the River

Enjoy a festive celebration blending Greek hospitality, elevated dining, and signature Kiki revelry. Featuring two seatings starting at 9:30 p.m., premium Champagne offerings, and curated prix fixe menus, Kiki on the River sets the stage for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve on the Miami River. To reserve, visit kikiontheriver.com or call 786-502-3242.

For tropical flair, Islamorada’s new Little Limón raw bar is hosting a Keys-style bash with unbeatable ocean vistas. Expect a premium open bar, live entertainment, gourmet late-night bites, and a sparkling toast beneath a private fireworks show.

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove will set the scene for New Year’s Eve dinner, an elegant Champagne & Caviar countdown, and a New Year’s Eve “Midnight in White” rooftop celebration under the stars at Sipsip. Learn more about the festivities and reserve a spot at mayfairhousemiami.com.

Oro

Oro, the luxurious Lincoln Road restaurant by restaurateur Philippe Kalifa, will host a Gold Symphony six-course culinary celebration exploring time, flavor, and the art of gold. Menu highlights include a bluefin tart and uni with avocado, dry-aged wagyu, butter-poached lobster, and Florida sweet corn risotto. The evening concludes with an elegant Forbidden Fruit encore, creating a luminous start to the year ahead. Seatings are available at 7 p.m. ($250) and 9 p.m. ($375). Reserve here.

At the restaurant’s lounge, Elixir, DJ Themba will bring an unforgettable night of dancing, entertainment, and cocktails. Snack on chicken nuggets and caviar and white-truffle pommes frites. Guests can also choose rooftop seating with panoramic views of the city, perfect for taking in any New Year’s firework displays as midnight approaches. Reservations can be made here.

Chef José Andrés’ Mediterranean gem sets the scene for a six-course chef’s tasting experience, welcome cocktail included. Favorites like Grape Leaf Dolmades and Crispy Brussels Afelia lead to a midnight toast and a fireworks show over the sand. Live music keeps the mood as luminous as the moon over Miami.