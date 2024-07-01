What to See and Do at MOCA This Month

Explore and engage with fine art all month long at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami. Last week, the museum unveiled this season’s Art on the Plaza program, featuring Les Sirénes by Christopher Mitchell. In this installation, the Miami-based, Haitian-American photographer transformed his photographs into life-sized images of mermaids, incorporating depictions of the seven different types of mermaids that inhabit Haiti’s waters, from the beaches to the Basin Bleu waterfalls in Jacmel, with each mermaid representing a cautionary tale from Haitian folklore.

MOCA’s Welcome to Paradise series in the Paradise Courtyard is also underway, featuring Play House by Germane Barnes, a pared-down replica of a shotgun house that pays homage to a definitive style of home seen throughout South Florida. Visitors can explore the history of these homes through VR-activated archives.

In addition to the exhibits, the museum’s July programming programming takes inspiration from “Manuel Mathieu: World Discovered Under Other Skies and Dwelling on the Invisible.” On July 6 from 2 to 4 p.m., miniMakers will be inspired by Manuel Mathieu, using unexpected tools to paint and create masterpieces.

During Sunday Stories on July 7, guests will listen to a reading of Summer is Here by Renee Watson, illustrated by Bea Jackson, and create their own magical bubble paintings.

Have an evening out during “Conversations at MOCA: Light as Sublime and the Salacious,” July 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy a conversation inspired by “Light Play,” curated by Adeze Wilford with Kimari Jackson. From the dynamic use of light in creative practices throughout greater Miami to the dual nature of light as both ethereal and provocative, the conversation will cover light’s transformative and transcendent properties. Panelists Amanda Sanfilippo and Jeffrey Noble, artists and co-founder of We Are Nice ’n Easy, will be moderated by Thom Wheeler Castillo.

On July 17, stop by for the Summer Film Series, featuring Who Framed Roger Rabbit, from 7 to 10 p.m. Step into the world of neon-noir films, punctuated by an electronic score, neon soaked visuals, and complicated heros. Tickets include admission to the museum until 8 p.m. here.

Finish the month at Jazz at MOCA, featuring the Heavy Weather Quartet, July 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit moca.org.