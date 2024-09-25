Voyage of Discovery

Even in an era when travel enthusiasts are constantly seeking out the next “it” destination, a voyage to the remote Galápagos Islands remains a quintessential rite of passage for world explorers. Situated in the Pacific Ocean more than 500 nautical miles west of Ecuador, this ecologically diverse and visually stunning archipelago of 13 large volcanic islands and 42 islets serves as a living museum of natural history. It’s an awe-inspiring, alien landscape where plants and animals have evolved over millions of years, both before and alongside humanity. The surrounding waters teem with marine life of all sizes, telling their own tales of natural selection. While the inherent allure of the Galápagos lies in its natural splendor, the experience is further elevated by Aqua Mare, a 50-meter, 16-passenger Italian superyacht now navigating the iconic sights and wildlife-rich environs of this bucket-list destination.

Aqua Mare stands out among the new wave of luxury cruises in the Galápagos, setting the bar for expedition-ship elegance. It’s the latest plot point by award-winning outfit Aqua Expeditions, which has already made waves through the Amazon, Mekong, and Indonesia with its one-of-a-kind itineraries and collection of tricked-out water toys. Aqua’s newest yacht features seven Francois Zuretti–designed suites and an array of walnut-paneled common areas, from a living room–style panoramic lounge on Deck 3 to a formal dining room below. The fourth and top deck is replete with premium outdoor amenities, including a Jacuzzi, a fitness area, a barbecue grill, sun loungers, and more, complemented by an alfresco seating area at the aft on three where most meals are enjoyed.

Embarking on seven-night voyages weekly, Aqua Mare presents action-packed days exploring the diverse species and landscapes that captivated Charles Darwin and cemented the archipelago as one of Earth’s greatest wonders. Each hour is a sensory feast, with multiple stops spanning different islands and the breathtaking marine worlds in between.

On a recent East Galápagos Expedition Cruise aboard Aqua Mare, I was privy to a new echelon of such wonders. (This was my fourth visit to the Galápagos Islands, a testament to their enduring magic.) Early in the trip, I deemed our day on Genovesa Island unbeatable. During two separate hikes—one in the morning along Darwin Bay and another in the afternoon on the cliffs of El Barranco—we wandered among red-footed boobies, Nazca boobies, great frigate birds, and short-eared owls, all at close range. Genovesa lived up to its “Bird Island” nickname, with thousands of fearless, feathered residents at every turn. However, later in the voyage, Española Island surpassed the birding bliss of Genovesa, with colonies of waved Galápagos albatrosses courting, cavorting, and taking off from the cliffs of Punta Suárez.

A mid-morning snorkel at Santiago Island provided more pinch-me moments, with penguins darting through the water past whitetip reef sharks, schools of tropical fish, and playful sea lion pups. This adventure fell on a day packed with four—yes, four—activities, starting with an early morning hike across the craggy, lava-hewn coastline of Sullivan Bay, followed by another deep-water snorkel and a cliffside zodiac ride to observe penguins and sea lions on solid ground. Even on my repeat visit to Bartolomé Island, I savored every moment en route to the summit, less focused on capturing perfect photos and more enthralled by the geological majesty of Pinnacle Rock, the symbol of the Galápagos.

These were just a few standouts from a week brimming with them, and I can only imagine Aqua Mare’s west itinerary is equally riveting. (It is possible to combine both the east and west journeys for a 14-day sojourn.) Every sailing promises unparalleled encounters with the Galápagos’ diverse wildlife and surreal natural formations—plus fabulous photos to prove it. At all times, Mare’s team of naturalists guides guests through the greatest hits in island biogeography, ensuring an enriching experience.

Aqua Mare accents daily excursions with exceptional meals that introduce passengers to Ecuadorian cuisine and the gastronomy of neighboring Peru, with items curated by celebrity chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino. Breakfasts unfold as family-style feasts, featuring familiar favorites like crepes, waffles, and eggs alongside regional delights like humitas (steamed corn cakes), yuca bread, tree tomato juice, and local Islander Coffee (roasted on Santa Cruz Island). Highlights from the multicourse lunches and dinners on my voyage included tangy ceviche with day-caught scorpion fish, grilled Galápagos lobster, and fish maito (prepared in banana leaves with peppers and onions). A dedicated pastry chef crafts two decadent desserts daily, both of which are worth saving room for. Suffice to say, you’ll never go hungry on Aqua Mare and may find yourself seeking out Ecuadorian fare once back home.

Between excursions and meals, Aqua Mare’s meticulously planned itineraries facilitate a maximum Galápagos experience. However, there’s no harm in taking a breather, balancing active pursuits with leisurely ones. I skipped two snorkeling trips to enjoy serene moments on the yacht’s top deck, drink in hand, watching boobies dive for food and marveling at the dramatic landscapes around me. I also passed on a scheduled cooking class for more time alone in my thoughts. It was then, while tempering my type-A tendencies and reflecting on the Galápagos’ splendor, that I was able to grasp and appreciate the true essence of Aqua Mare: the ship opens one of Earth’s greatest destinations to a new generation of travelers seeking a harmonious blend of nature and luxury, allowing them to experience the best of both worlds at their own pace.