Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon Returns in March

The Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon, a Miami tradition that celebrates history, fashion, and preservation at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, will return March 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hosted by co-chairs Jenni Coba, Christina Martin and Nancy McCormick, as well as honorary chair Swanee DiMare, the anticipated spring event encourages attendees to wear stylish hats set against the backdrop of Vizcaya’s historic architecture and lush gardens.

The afternoon begins with a cocktail reception, with live music by Valerie Tyson Entertainment Jazz Quartet in the Main House Courtyard. On the waterfront, LID Entertainment performs live over a multi-course luncheon catered by Thierry Isambert Culinary and Event Design.

Guests can look forward to the annual fashion contest, raffles, and other signature moments. The fashion contest celebrates creativity and personal style in categories such as “Most Elegant Ensemble,” “Best Hat,” and “Most Avant-Garde.”

This year’s luncheon will feature Emmy-awarded anchor Laurie Jennings as emcee, alongside Vizcaya Executive Director Joel Hoffman. For more information about the Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon, visit vizcayapreservation.org.