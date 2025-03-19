Venchi Debuts its Easter Candy

Stepping into the Venchi boutique inside the Aventura Mall is like walking into the world’s most delicious jewelry box. Decadent chocolate bars are in abundance, a gelato counter awaits to one side, and sensational seasonal gems are scattered throughout. And if that season is Easter, you’re in for a real treat.

Earlier this month, Venchi launched its 2025 Spring Collection, featuring dozens of delicacies perfect for an Easter basket. New large eggs hide sweet surprises. Highlights include the Gran Gourmet Pistachio Egg ($99 for 17.65 ounces), designed to share over a robust cup of coffee, a light tea, or a glass of Passito Italian dessert wine; Chocoviar Gianduia Egg ($69 for 13.76 ounces), with an interior lined with hazelnut crumbs; and Strawberry and Cream Egg ($29 for 5.29 ounces), with a crunchy texture courtesy of crispy strawberry bits.

Venchi also offers an egg gift box filled with assorted chocolate eggs ($42) and a rabbit tin with two-flavor dark hazelnut, salted hazelnut, and caramel chocolate eggs, all finished with crunchy whole Piedmont hazelnuts ($16). Opt for a smaller egg, hamper, box, mini book, or flower gift tin, or go full-on Peter Cottontail with a milk or dark chocolate bunny ($18.50). Or, please the budding astronaut in your family with a tin moneybox decorated with an outer space motif and filled with assorted milk cream chocolates with Piedmont hazelnuts ($24).

Before leaving, swing by the aforementioned gelato counter. The flavors change monthly (we recommend the dulce de leche) and can be enjoyed in a cup or a waffle cone that has been freshly finished in chocolate and dusted with chocolate or hazelnut grains.