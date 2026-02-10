Valentine’s Day Fun Awaits at Museum of Sex Miami

Museum of Sex Miami invites guests to celebrate love, desire, and playfulness with two exclusive experiences February 13-15.

The museum is offering Wetlands-themed packages that include entry to the museum, curated goodies to take home, and admission to immersive exhibitions. With the Wetlands packages, visitors can explore the new “Hard Art: Unruly Selections from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection” and “F*CK Art 2026: Nature & Artifice” exhibitions, featuring boundary-pushing installations. Guests can also enjoy “Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival,” the museum’s decadent “carnival fairground” with 20 playful amusements. Adding to the Wetlands theme, a live mermaid performance from Merlandia brings a mystical underwater world to life.

Wetlands Packages:

Valentine’s Wet Single ($60): Entry to the museum and “Super Funland” for one, plus a sex gummy two-pack and a “wet” love kit for one.

Valentine’s Wetter Couple ($120): Entry to the museum and “Super Funland” for two, two sex gummy two-packs, and a “wetter” love kit for two.

Valentine’s Wettest Couple Supreme ($180): Two entries to the museum and “Super Funland,” a sex gummy 10-pack, and the premium “wettest” love kit for two, featuring a mini vibe.

Capping off the weekend, My Friend Misty returns February 15, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., for Two of Hearts, an intoxicating night of music and mischief. Guests arriving before 10 p.m. will gain access to the museum’s exhibitions before moving to “Super Funland” for the evening.

To purchase tickets, visit museumofsex.com/locations/miami/.