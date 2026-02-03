Usher in the Year of the Horse Across Miami

What Is Lunar New Year?

The holiday marks the beginning of the new year on the traditional lunar calendar and is celebrated in February (this year on February 17) across many Asian cultures as a time of renewal, luck, and fresh starts. This cycle introduces the Year of the Fire Horse, one of the rarest and most dynamic zodiac signs—known for its passion, creativity, ambition, and fearless spirit. In Chinese astrology, Fire Horse years are associated with bold personalities and transformative momentum, setting an energetic tone for 2026.

Enchanted Nights

Luminosa at Jungle Island brings Asian artistry to dazzling life through monumental illuminated sculptures and handcrafted silk lanterns, making it a must-see nighttime attraction throughout February. More than 37 intricate lantern scenes—built with 160 tons of steel, 200,000 feet of silk-like fabric, 58,000 LED bulbs, and 720,000 feet of LED light strips—transform the park into a glowing fantasy world inspired by Asian folklore, from dragons to other mythical creatures. Created by a team of more than 200 global artisans, including Chinese designers and craftspeople, the installations offer an immersive cultural experience. Open through March 7, Luminosa invites visitors to explore a radiant landscape of light, color, and imagination.

Dragon Bites

For foodies seeking a delicious way to honor the Chinese New Year, Hakkasan Miami is offering a special à la carte menu crafted by executive chef Hing Fung Matt Chan, available February 9-23. Guests can indulge in dishes such as Rainbow Fortune Salad and Crab Roe Soup Dumplings, each inspired by the holiday’s themes of luck and renewal. Diners will also receive a traditional red “Wishing Ribbon,” a cherished symbol of hope, prosperity, and good fortune. On February 15 at 8 p.m., Hakkasan will present its mesmerizing Dragon Dance, which begins in the Fontainebleau’s main lobby before continuing through the restaurant.

Lunar Lions

The Miami Design District will usher in the Lunar New Year with a neighborhood-wide party that will bring culture and creativity to its stylish streets. On February 17, traditional lion dancers will kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m. in the Palm Court, then parade throughout the district, filling the evening with rhythmic drumming, bright colors, and symbolic blessings of luck and prosperity. Guests are invited to follow the procession as it winds past designer boutiques, public art installations, and chic restaurants.