Uchi Miami to Kick Off Summer Dinner Series

Uchi Miami will host the first installment of its 2026 Summer Dinner Series June 25.

The exclusive dining experiences feature intimate, ticketed dinners crafted in collaboration with celebrated local chefs.

For the first installment, Uchi’s Chef de Cuisine Diana Martinez and Yoso Sushi co-owner and Chef de Cuisine Deniz Aktug will present a multicourse menu featuring signature dishes from both kitchens, including aji crudo with sunchoke ponzu, corn arancini with dashi risotto, and braised short rib with mango-shiso relish.

The series continues on July 23 with chef Michael Eure of Over/Under, who will bring a menu of southern and subtropical flavors to the series. Return on August 20 as Cotoa founder and executive chef Alejandra Espinoza—who was recently awarded a 2026 Michelin Bib Gourmand—will match her progressive Ecuadorian cuisine with Uchi’s signature style. The series concludes on September 24 with a preview collaboration featuring Uchi’s sister concept Uchibā ahead of its anticipated fall opening in Brickell.

Reservations are required and available via SevenRooms. Tickets are $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For additional information, visit uchi.uchirestaurants.com/miami.