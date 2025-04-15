Two Ways to Celebrate Earth Day in Miami

Held annually on April 22, Earth Day is more than just a date on the calendar—it’s a call to action to take care of the only planet we have. In South Florida especially, there is no shortage of ways to help keep our beaches, parks, and waterways pristine. For locals looking to get their hands dirty and make a difference, here are two Miami-based cleanup efforts you can join to make a difference this Earth Day—and every day.

This eco-conscious nonprofit hosts regular cleanups targeting Miami Beach’s shoreline and waterways, tackling everything from plastic pollution to cigarette butts. The organization’s big cleanup this month is on April 20. Volunteers can sign up online.

With a mission to inspire a plastic-free lifestyle, this group organizes cleanups from Key Biscayne to Biscayne Bay. Monthly cleanups are open to the public, and participants are encouraged to register online ahead of time.