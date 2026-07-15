Two to Try: Miami Restaurant Revivals

Fooq’s

Originally opened in Downtown Miami in 2015, Fooq’s was the passion project of restaurateur David Foulquier, whose Persian-American, Mediterranean-inflected kitchen built a loyal following before closing in 2021. Foulquier promised a return. In early 2026, he delivered.

Fooq’s 2.0 is located in Little River, reimagined inside a 14,000-square-foot, two-story space developed with Joyn Studio, the team behind Stockholm’s three-Michelin-starred Frantzén. The design is more expansive, a highly evolved version of its cool-kid original incarnation. A central runway entrance lined with wine bottles leads into a dining room built around a custom wood-fired suite from Demant Grills, with exposed brick, layered textiles (including dramatic double-story curtains), and a mix of Middle Eastern and mid-century references. A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf filled with artifacts from Foulquier’s childhood, alongside works by Austyn Weiner and Jay Blakesberg, reinforces that this remains a highly personal, community-driven space.

The menu stays true to form, with French technique filtered through Persian and broader Middle Eastern influences, plus an emphasis on seasonality and shareable plates. Standouts include warm za’atar sourdough with tahini eggplant, spiced lamb pide, Spanish turbot (served whole), and charcoal-grilled kebabs. The beverage program follows suit, with roughly 1,000 bottles spanning Champagne, Burgundy, Rioja, and Napa, alongside Persian-leaning cocktails incorporating saffron, pistachio, and pomegranate. —Paul Rubio

Torno Subito

At Torno Subito, the name was always a promise. Italian for “I’ll be back,” the concept has lived up to its moniker. After a 10-month run at Downtown Miami’s Julia & Henry’s food hall in 2024, Torno Subito reemerged in December 2025 with a more fitting and posh home inside the Moore Building in the heart of the Design District.

This new incarnation feels like the version Miami was waiting for. The splashy, La Dolce Vita–inspired dining room—complete with curved green banquettes and sunny accents—is as photogenic as the plates. And those plates deliver.

Owner Massimo Bottura, the Michelin-winning chef behind Osteria Francescana, has raised the stakes considerably. The polpo e fagioli pairs tender octopus with creamy borlotti beans and fragrant herbs, while the whimsically named “A Cacio e Pepe in Miami” is toothsome, coated in pecorino cheese and black pepper, topped with citrus zest for a Florida interpretation of the classic dish. Seafood anchors much of the pasta menu, from Milano-Portofino risotto bathed in shrimp bisque and tomato water to a rich lobster puttanesca.

A three-course business lunch is a power move by day, while dinner invites indulgence, especially the American Wagyu with Barolo sauce and optional shaved truffles. And for dessert, “Oops, I Burned the Key Lime Pie” arrives dramatically charcoal-black, its smoky illusion giving way to a bright, refreshing citrus finish—paired with a lightly smoked lime ice cream that’s as Instagram-ready as it is addictive. Torno Subito is proof that sometimes a second act really does steal the show. —Jacquelynn Powers