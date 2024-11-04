Two Gallery Glow Ups to See

Miami Beach’s favorite fine art gallery highlights both established and emerging artists. Don’t miss its latest exhibit, offering a collaborative insight into the worlds of high fashion and professional ballet.

What: “Pari Dukovic: En Pointe—Dance & Fashion”

When: Now through November 16

The Buzz: Displayed in a gallery space for the first time, 30 images by award-winning photographer Pari Dukovic showcase a decade of high-fashion designers’ costumes created for New York City Ballet (NYCB)’s annual Fall Fashion Gala.

Dukovic shot the couture designs on 11 NYCB dancers, and his images capture the beauty and strength of the dancers juxtaposed with the bespoke sophistication of their haute couture ensembles. These include Thom Browne’s distinctively tailored suits, Iris van Herpen’s articulated carapaces, Sarah Burton’s lavish ombré and embellished designs for Alexander McQueen, and Virgil Abloh’s rigorously ruched tulle. Other notable designers whose costumes appear in the exhibit include Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Narciso Rodriguez, Valentino, Gareth Pugh, and Zac Posen.

Located in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood Arts District, this gallery—featuring international contemporary art—celebrates its first anniversary with four must-see exhibits.

What: “Odysseus” by Bastien Soleil

When: Now through December 31

The Buzz: French underwater photographer and free diver Bastien Soleil’s work explores the complexity of compositions both above and below the surface of the water. All his work is done in a natural, underwater environment without digital tricks or artificial light.

What: “Masquerade” by Lee Gihun

When: Now through December 31

The Buzz: Inspired by the tale of Noah’s Ark, Korean artist Lee Gihun’s work critiques Western worldviews through a combination of traditional Korean painting techniques and modern materials.

What: “False Idols” by Sven

When: Now through December 31

The Buzz: French graffiti artist Sven creates canvases that pulsate with the hustle and bustle of urban life: pedestrians, vehicles, storefronts, buildings, and especially walls—his favorite muse—which bear textures, colors, and layered histories that inspire him.

What: “Oh What Beautiful Flowers” by Patrick Penkwitt

When: Now through December 31

The Buzz: Though he started his artistic journey as a photographer, Miami-based artist Patrick Penkwitt’s aesthetic vision has expanded into painting intricate, imaginative worlds that evoke a sense of play. His prints feature famous sports figures like Lionel Messi and LeBron James.