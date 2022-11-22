Turning the Tables for Stylish Soirees

If the table is a place to come together, then a tablescape takes the experience to the next level. For Alisa Chirdaris, founder of Miami-based Pialisa Designs, chic tablescapes are a way of life. But it all started when she was a wedding photographer.

“I would get so excited to photograph the tablescape because it’s something I just really loved,” she recalls. “I would arrive at the tablescapes and feel deflated because I just wasn’t inspired by what I was seeing. I said to myself, ‘I can either complain about it or I can do something about it.’ And that’s what I did.”

When it comes to setting a holiday table, Chirdaris encourages folks to think outside the traditional norms and be inspired by things they love, like travel or nature. Here, we highlight three table trends, and Chirdaris offers tips for how to curate your own special spread this holiday season.

Go for the Gold

Metallics are major

Gold and silver are ubiquitous any time of year, but Chirdaris says they’re especially festive during the holidays. “Robert Ferrer of Petra Flower design came up with these covered pumpkins for the centerpieces,” she notes. “They’re artificial, so it isn’t as wasteful as buying flowers.” Plus, she adds, “with the metallic colors, it’s so versatile and chic. You could use them from Halloween through to Thanksgiving.”

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Deep palettes Pop

“We wanted to really feel the Fall mood with this setting,” Chirdaris says, pointing to the deep hues of black and plum that are brightened up with hints of tangerine and green, and the pop of the white plates. She notes that the use of dried or silk florals, twigs, and berries is not only economical (since you can use them year after year), but they bring much-needed texture and interest to the tablescape.

Think Pink

Lighten up with pretty pastels

Chirdaris says this palette of French blue and soft pink is “hugely popular right now.” But, she says, it’s also “a classic you can use for really any event or even a holiday.” Make it modern, she advises, by incorporating an unexpected placemat for texture. “For me, those placemats make this setting. They’re made from palm fiber and handwoven by artisans in Colombia.”

Tablescaping Tips

Take a page from Chirdaris for the key components needed to assemble your own chic tablescapes, for the holidays and beyond.

Home Plate: “Start with any sort of basic plate that you have, even basic white plates.”

Cut from the Cloth: “I really enjoy dressing the table up with linens. And you don’t always have to go for a traditional holiday look or spend a lot of money. I recently used some Indian block-print tablecloths that I purchased off Amazon.Etsy is another great source. For napkins, Crate and Barrel offers monogrammed options that add a nice touch to any setting.”

Add an Accent: “Don’t be afraid to dress things up and have fun with it. Add color, shine, or texture with placemats or napkin holders—even tying napkins with a simple piece of ribbon.”

Front and Center: “Centerpieces don’t have to be flowers. Fresh fruit—like a bowl of lemons or limes—is another way to dress up your table.”