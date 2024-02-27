Tuning in for Miami Music Week

While every week could easily be dubbed “music week” given the volume of reggaeton, hip-hop, pop, and every genre in between gracing venues across the 305, one weeklong stretch reigns supreme. The 2024 edition of Miami Music Week (MMW) is back March 18-24. We’ve got your guide to the best experiences to help you make the most of it all.

Make Waves

Two words: pool parties. A series of appropriately titled Epic Pool Parties, presented by DJ Mag, are typically the most hopping in town. Among this slate of five throw-downs throughout MMW, get moving on the Danny Tenaglia–hosted shindig at the Sagamore Hotel March 23. In addition to single-day tickets, five-day passes—starting at $150—are also available. As for other pool party epicenters on Miami Beach, both The National and Hyde Beach are always bumpin’.

Rock Out

Ultra Music Festival will once again morph Bayfront Park into a vast EDM wonderland March 22-24. Among the DJ heavyweights confirmed to rock the oft fairyland-dressed, good-vibing masses are Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Peggy Gou, Calvin Harris, and David Guetta, with more surprise headliners to be announced in the days leading up to the show.

Party Hearty

Come MMW, Miami-bred event organizer Blnk Cnvs is always up to no-good—in the best way possible. Its stretch of energetic parties will run March 20-24 and include a pool party from Insomnia Records March 22, the tenth anniversary of its In the Mood party at the Surfcomber Hotel March 22, and German DJ extraordinaire Markus Schulz throwing down at Mad Club March 23.

Eat to the Beat

Local restaurants are stepping up to the mic during this year’s MMW. Coyo Taco in Wynwood will host Oscar G and Friends March 20, Walshy Fire and Friends March 21, and a Dubwise reggae-centric event March 22. In years past, the likes of Diplo and Travis Scott have popped by, so keep your eyes—and ears—peeled.