Trio to Try: Pizza Party

October is National Pizza Month. In its honor, we’ve rounded up three of our favorite pies at Magic City hot spots.

By
-
Black truffle and mushroom Pizza at Michael's Genuine. Photo by Michael's Genuine
Black Truffle and Mushroom Pizza at Michael’s Genuine. Photo by Michael’s Genuine

Black Truffle at Michael’s Genuine

Miami has its fair share of pricey truffle pizzas, but none hit quite like this mainstay by James Beard Award–winning chef Michael Schwartz. It’s a well-balanced masterpiece of bubbling porcini crema, fontina, taleggio, wild mushrooms, and caramelized onions piled on dreamy, doughy crust, all blanketed in shaved black truffle.

Vietnamese Street Pizza at Sili at 1-800-Lucky. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
Vietnamese Street Pizza at Sili at 1-800-Lucky. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Vietnamese Street Pizza at Sili at 1-800-Lucky

For an imaginative riff on the Italian ordinary, try this thin, delicate, made-to-order Asian delight, a base of crispy Vietnamese rice paper layered with marbled egg, cheese, mixed herbs, chilies, and sweet and sour mayo. 

Rodeo Za at Walrus Rodeo, with white anchovies, tomatoes, and maple-brown butter. Photo by Julian Cousins
Rodeo Za at Walrus Rodeo, with white anchovies, tomatoes, and maple-brown butter. Photo by Julian Cousins

Rodeo Za at Walrus Rodeo

The popular Walrus Rodeo is rooted in the magic of contemporary wood-fired cuisine, sublime pizza creations included. Our fave: this cheese-less, sweet and salty beauty of anchovies, spicy tomatoes, and a touch of maple-brown butter on a chewy, homemade crust.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR