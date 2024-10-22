Trio to Try: Pizza Party

Miami has its fair share of pricey truffle pizzas, but none hit quite like this mainstay by James Beard Award–winning chef Michael Schwartz. It’s a well-balanced masterpiece of bubbling porcini crema, fontina, taleggio, wild mushrooms, and caramelized onions piled on dreamy, doughy crust, all blanketed in shaved black truffle.

Vietnamese Street Pizza at Sili at 1-800-Lucky



For an imaginative riff on the Italian ordinary, try this thin, delicate, made-to-order Asian delight, a base of crispy Vietnamese rice paper layered with marbled egg, cheese, mixed herbs, chilies, and sweet and sour mayo.

The popular Walrus Rodeo is rooted in the magic of contemporary wood-fired cuisine, sublime pizza creations included. Our fave: this cheese-less, sweet and salty beauty of anchovies, spicy tomatoes, and a touch of maple-brown butter on a chewy, homemade crust.