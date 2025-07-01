Travel Like the Influencer: Kemoy Martin

Man on a Mission: Kemoy Martin

A college semester in Oaxaca, Mexico, redrew Kemoy Martin’s road map for life. Once he had returned stateside after graduation, the feeling that his immersive travel had unlocked lingered (even as he stepped into a 9-to-5 job as a caseworker). “If I could find a way to travel the world and make a living, that would be the dream,” he thought.

So, he got to work—devouring personal development books, investing in mentorship, and slowly building the belief that the life he envisioned was his for the taking. Now he’s stepped off autopilot and built a digital empire, offering access to his jet-setting lifestyle and the mindset shifts that helped him design it.

For Martin, the wake-up call came as he stared down stacks of paperwork at his desk job. “I felt like my future was in the hands of someone else,” he recalls.

That’s when his roommate gave him The Success Principles, a book that reframed his perception of what was possible. That same friend encouraged him to “put himself out there” and sharpen his speaking skills. Martin—a natural introvert—signed up for Toastmasters International, which helps members hone their public speaking. That move led to a high-ticket investment: a $30,000, yearlong course aimed at elevating his personal growth.

“I was extremely coachable,” he says. “I understood there was so much more for me, and I was willing to do whatever it took.”

Martin embraced entrepreneurship and found that travel didn’t just come with the territory—it was a strategic tool to amplify his business ventures, which included real estate, wholesale, and a network marketing travel club. “Every time I would go on trips, it would attract more members and partners,” he says of how catching flights catapulted his audience. Eventually, Martin launched his own coaching program and leveraged the pull of travel to amplify that venture, too.

Noticing Martin’s creative eye and growing traction online, a friend who’d been securing brand deals herself nudged him to consider the creator economy. Intrigued, Martin booked a ticket to Travel Con (a global event for travel professionals) and landed his first partnership: a Juneteenth campaign with the Memphis Tourism Board.

Today, he approaches content creation through a strategic lens. “I’m a blend of personal development, marketing, and travel, all wrapped up into one,” he says. “That’s just me.”

For someone with a high-flying lifestyle, Martin’s daily rhythm is finely tuned: juggling brand deals, brainstorming content, and creating in the signature style he refers to as “edutainment.”

“I pay attention to the hook, rhythm, and structure,” he says, noting that nothing makes it to the feed without purpose.

On less hectic days—when he’s not catching early flights or chasing a deadline—you’ll find him in prayer, journaling, or tuning into a sermon on YouTube. “I don’t really have a perfect structure,” he admits. “But that’s my foundation.”

Looking back at the semester abroad that started it all, Martin has seemingly built the life he once dreamed of—and then some. Just ask his ever-growing community of 1.1 million Instagram followers, or the brands and platforms—Forbes, Walmart, and more—that now tap him for partnerships.

But at 30,000 feet up (literally and figuratively), Martin will tell you he’s nowhere near done. “I’m certainly grateful, but I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface in terms of what I can do.” Today, the same conviction that once pushed him to take the leap still charts his course: “I just always want more.”

Kemoy’s Travel Journal

Number of countries visited: 82 Favorite airport for a layover: Istanbul airport, because of the lounge. One place he’ll never go back to: I can’t say that I’ve ever had an experience so bad that I wouldn’t go back to a place. A destination that completely surprised him: Iceland Solo travel or trip with a friend: With a friend Favorite travel souvenirs: Memories Window seat or aisle: Window Seflie trick for killer travel photos: Use a tripod. Unpack or keep it all in his suitcase: Keep it all in my suitcase. Tells that someone is a pro-traveler: How they deal with inconveniences while traveling.

Go-To Gear

All-purpose carry-on: A bag that keeps my gear organized—camera, drone, laptop, hard drives, and chargers—is essential. Having everything in one place makes airport transfers and day trips way smoother. I recommend the Nomatic Navigator 32L backpack—it’s all about compartments and comfort



Passport: Beyond a necessity for international travel, it symbolizes freedom and opportunity. Every stamp is a reminder of the places I’ve been and the stories I get to share.

Reading material: I always bring a personal development or self-help book. It’s how I sharpen my mindset and keep growing. Whether I’m on a plane or winding down after a shoot, reading helps me stay focused and inspired.