Travel Like the Influencer: Jessica Poitevien

Daydream Believer: Jessica Poitevien

Jessica Poitevien always knew she wanted to write—she just didn’t expect her words to be shaped by the pages of her passport. When she came across an article about teaching English abroad as a gateway to travel, the idea stuck. She changed her major from journalism to linguistics.

After graduation, she settled in southern Spain. While teaching English at bilingual schools brought joy, Poitevien still had the itch to tell stories. So, she launched her blog, She Dreams of Travel, a move that took her from classrooms in Seville to bylines in the likes of Condé Nast Traveler and Afar.

What began as a personal outlet to document her experiences abroad soon evolved into educational reels and social media storytelling. “I try to lean into my journalism background with my content as well,” explains Poitevien. “I want people to walk away having learned something.”

She points to the rewarding comments her followers leave. “People would reach out and say, ‘Oh, your article really helped me travel to [a given] place,’ or they found my perspective on living in Spain, especially as a Black woman, interesting.”

For Poitevien, content creation is both an artistic outlet and a counterbalance to her work as a professional travel writer. “I’ll set up a day where I’m researching and figuring out who to pitch, and a separate day for the content I’m working on,” she explains of her split schedule. But once she’s on a press trip, structure gives way to speed—with 6 a.m. start times, packed itineraries, and late nights combing through copious notes.

“It’s not a vacation,” she adds with a laugh. “Of course it’s fun. I’m getting to see new places and nice hotels, but my brain is constantly on.”

While editorial work sharpens her storytelling craft, developing branded content gives her space to shape the narrative freely—a creative autonomy that keeps her inspired. “I get to use my creative energy for myself and the story I want to tell.”

There’s freedom in working on her own terms—but as Poitevien knows, flexibility often comes with a side of uncertainty: undefined hours, variable income, and the constant momentum of moving projects forward. Still, she encourages aspiring freelancers to pursue the path with an open spirit.

“Do you really want to tell stories, educate people, and help them travel?” she asks. “Or do you just want to travel?” The latter, she notes, might be better suited to a vacation.

As for her own roadblocks, fear and perfectionism once held her back—until she embraced a philosophy found in the pages of her favorite book, The Alchemist. “Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams.”

Jessica’s Travel Journal

Number of countries visited: I don’t know how many, but more than 30. Favorite airport for a layover: Istanbul airport. Great lounges and a lot of shopping. They also have scooters! Worst layover: In Dubai, my flight was delayed. It was supposed to take off around 3 or 4 a.m. It ended up taking off at 5 p.m. One place she’ll never go back to: I haven’t had an experience that bad yet. Left her heart in: Spain Favorite travel souvenirs: Notebooks. I have a million of them from different countries. Window seat or aisle: For a long flight, aisle all the way. For a short early morning flight, window. Solo travel or trip with a friend: In general, with a friend. Underrated travel spot: Zagreb, Croatia Trick for making a hotel room feel like home: Unpacking. I used to never unpack, but now I am big on it.

Go-To Gear

Hanging toiletry organizer: This model from Vera Bradley keeps me organized with all my hair products, skin stuff, toothbrush, contact lenses, etc.



AirPods Pro: For listening, of course. But sometimes I even use them use as earplugs to block out noise.

Luggage scale: A portable luggage scale that attaches to the handle of your luggage is really helpful. If you shop while traveling, you can weigh your suitcase and rearrange things before getting to the airport.