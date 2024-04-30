Tour “The Art of the Brick” in Miami

Tour Lego marvels created by Nathan Sawaya in “The Art of the Brick,” a worldwide Lego exhibit on view at the Olympia Theater in Miami through June 9.

Sawaya is known as the first artist to transform Lego bricks into artwork and the “The Art of the Brick” showcases them as playful, profound, and thought-provoking displays of contemporary artistry. To make this exhibit special to Florida, Sawaya collaborated with Miami-based photographer Dean West to transport viewers to South Beach.

Throughout the exhibit, guests will tour Sawaya’s reinterpretations of masterpieces by Michelangelo, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci. In addition to these reimaginings, view originals such as Sawaya’s iconic Yellow sculpture, a life-size representation of a man pulling his chest apart with 11,014 yellow Lego bricks flowing from the cavity; the 30-foot-tall Division, which itself is composed of more than 100 individual sculptures; and the 20-foot-long Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton made with 80,020 Lego bricks.

The exhibit is open daily, except on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $19.90 for adults and $11.90 for children aged 4 and older. The exhibit is open to guests of all ages and is ADA compliant. For more information, click here.