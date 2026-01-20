Three January Events to Attend at Miami Children’s Museum

The Miami Children’s Museum (MichiMu) is hosting a lively January lineup packed with signature events to start the New Year off right.

Mini Animal Monday

On January 26, animal lovers are invited to enjoy a playful day dedicated to all things furry, feathered, and fascinating. Children can enjoy animal-inspired music with New World Symphony, creative art and movement activities, meet friendly Heel 2 Heal therapy dogs, and learn about local Florida wildlife through a special animal encounter.

National LEGO Day

Join Miami Children’s Museum to celebrate National LEGO Day January 28. Children are invited to explore LEGO displays throughout the museum and jump into hands-on building experiences, where all programming invites kids to design, stack, and construct their own creations. From free-build challenges to guided activities, this LEGO-filled day encourages problem-solving, collaboration, and playful learning through building.

Build Fest

Get your inner architect ready for the ultimate Building Weekend January 31 and February 1. Join MichiMu for two full days of construction madness. Whether you’re stacking classic LEGO bricks, engineering 3D masterpieces with Magna-Tiles, or crafting frontier cabins with Lincoln Logs, there are no limits to what kids can create.