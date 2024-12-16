Three Hanukkah Festivities to Enjoy

South Florida is home to one of the largest concentrations of Jewish people outside of Israel—equating to nearly 15 percent of the local population. So it’s no surprise that the holiday season is particularly vibrant here, with lit menorahs, traditional Hanukkah tunes, and plenty of games of dreidel. This year, the Festival of Lights kicks off on the evening of December 25 and runs through January 2. Check out these three local events to celebrate the holiday in style.

Taking place December 25 at 5 p.m., this annual event morphs Collins Park (which famously fronts the the Bass Museum) into a family-friendly festival. Revelers can expect musical performances, community art projects, crafts for kids, live DJs spinning tunes, and a traditional buffet spread for noshing.

Downtown Doral Park becomes the epicenter of the holiday season come December 26 at 6 p.m. when a grand menorah will be lit. The event will include light bites, live music, and raffles complete with prizes for young and young-at-heart.



Talk about incredible timing for one of the biggest Jewish artists (and rappers) on planet Earth to land in Miami for a show. Cultural icon Matisyahu—known for his reggae jams, beatboxing, and hits like “King Without a Crown” and “One Day”—will rock the Miami Beach Bandshell December 29.