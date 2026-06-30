The Wolfsonian–FIU Unveils Fashion Exhibition

The Wolfsonian–FIU will present “Foot Notes: Shoes, Symbolism, and Society,” an exhibition exploring culture in the first half of the 20th century through shoes. The exhibition is curated by Danielle Charlap and will be on view July 2 to February 28, 2027.

Drawing from The Wolfsonian’s collection and featuring rare loans, the exhibition uncovers unexpected stories about footwear and how the design and symbolism of shoes intersect with politics, identity, and everyday life. Shoes by designers like Salvatore Ferragamo and Beth Levine will be in dialogue with broader histories of merchandising, innovation, propaganda, and recreation.

Celebrating Technological Innovation

The exhibition touches on milestones in technology and design, featuring an X-ray shoe sizer from the late 1940s and a 1930s stocking finishing machine.

Trailblazing Advertising and Merchandising

Nods to advertising include a 1944 Prague ad for Krása women’s shoes that exemplified both graphic design and wooden heel styles of the time, as well as photographs of 1920s and 1930s shoe window displays. An ad from Hungarian illustrator József Amberg for Harry’s Finest Leather Polish highlights the care and maintenance required for leather shoes.

Honoring Prolific Designers

Beth Levine was known as “America’s First Lady of Shoe Design” until her passing in 2006. She popularized mules, invented a stocking/shoe hybrid, and reintroduced boots to 1960s fashion. Nancy Sinatra wore Beth Levine-designed boots for the promotional materials for the 1966 hit song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

Shoes by Salvatore Ferragamo are also on view, including rainbow, platformed sandals created for Judy Garland. Known as the “Shoemaker to the Stars,” Ferragamo emigrated from Naples and settled in Southern California in 1915, where he rose to prominence in the film industry. In 1927 Ferragamo returned to Italy and established a permanent home for his namesake company in Florence.

In Propaganda

“Foot Notes” explores the depiction of footwear in 1940s propaganda posters about Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany, promoting nationalism and the “stomping out” of enemy activity. A further section on recreation highlights ice skates, roller skates, and even metal pogo shoes from the early 1950s, with three coiled springs on each sole to give the wearer a bounce. A 1936 poster for the National Parks Winter Sports illustrates colorful characters skiing, sledding, and ice skating to entice visitors to the Parks for winter sports.

For more information, visit wolfsonian.org.