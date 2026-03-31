The Scoop on Miami Beach Pride

Miami Beach Pride returns this month, marking its eighteenth year with a message that is timely and timeless. This year’s theme, Pride is Infinite, underscores the idea that Pride is enduring, expansive, and impossible to erase.

The theme reflects Pride’s boundless nature across identities, generations, and lived experiences. Organizers describe it as a reminder that Pride transcends politics and circumstance, representing a community that has always existed and continues to persevere.

Festivities begin Thursday, April 2, with a week-plus of programming, culminating in the free festival and parade weekend (Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12) at Lummus Park, where thousands will gather for music, art, activism, and community connection. Across the weekend, attendees can expect immersive exhibits, live performances, engaging activations, and the signature parade that transforms Ocean Drive into one of South Florida’s most colorful displays.

New for 2026 is Drag Me to Pride, an open-air drag spectacular debuting April 10 in Lummus Park. Designed as a high-energy kickoff and hosted by beloved local entertainer Tiffany Fantasia, the beachfront show gathers standout performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race and its international franchises, including Trinity the Tuck, Jimbo the Drag Clown, Ginger Minj, Lana Ja’Rae, and Kenya Pleaser.

Beyond the new showcase, the Miami Beach Pride lineup balances pageantry, culture, and family-friendly moments. Pride on the Road brings a street-party atmosphere to Lincoln Road April 2, while the Family Picnic April 4 offers crafts and outdoor activities in Pride Park. The Mr. and Miss Miami Beach Pride Pageant crowns local drag royalty April 8, leading into the weekend of live music, DJs, and community programming at Lummus Park.

The Miami Beach Pride Parade happens April 12. This vibrant procession of floats and performers marching down Ocean Drive is a fun finale to a week dedicated to unity and joy.