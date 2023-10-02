The Salty Unveils Special October Treat

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Salty will serve up a specialty doughnut from October 2-29.

Available at all shops, the Whipped Strawberry doughnut ($4.50) is made with strawberry-infused, 24-hour brioche, and filled with strawberry mousse, tossed in strawberry sugar and topped with a fondant ribbon.

Throughout the month, 25 percent of the proceeds from each Whipped Strawberry doughnut sold will be donated to The Breasties, the first all-inclusive nonprofit organization supporting survivors, previvors, thrivers, and caregivers, impacted by breast and gynecologic cancers. The Salty will also be partnering with the organization to deliver donuts to local breast cancer centers in each market.

For more information, visit saltydonut.com.