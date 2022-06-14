The Mouse Comes to Miami

Disney Dream at sea. Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line/David Roark
If you’re craving a little Disney pixie dust (or are in need of a luxe family-friendly getaway), forget heading north on I-95. Starting June 7, Disney Cruise Line brings its own brand of magic to the Magic City, as the Dream begins departures for three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas, plus five-night sailings to the Western Caribbean—all from the Port of Miami. Refurbished in 2015, the Dream boasts the kind of cruise environment that kids (of all ages) crave, with a healthy dose of upgrades to make any vacay a real dream come true, including these must-not-misses. 

Beauty and the Beast. Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line/Steven Diaz
Showtopper at Sea: Let’s face it: Most cruise ship theater is skip-worthy. Not so with the brand-new (and award-winning) Beauty and the Beast stage show now featured onboard the Dream. The production is brimming with beloved songs, moving dance numbers, lavish costumes, a world-class cast, impressive puppetry, and special effects galore. 

Private rental cabana at Castaway Cay. Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line/Chloe Rice
Chic Cabanas: Take in Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, in a beachfront cabana. Pro tip: Reserve ahead of time, as these slices of paradise go fast. Perks include transportation via private golf cart; towels, tubes, floats, snorkeling gear, bikes, and beach toys at the ready; a stocked refrigerator (and snacks to boot); endless sunscreen to keep burns at bay; ceiling fans to move that island air; a private freshwater shower when you’ve had enough sand for the day; outlets to recharge your tech while you relax in your own private hammock or chaise lounge; and a cabana steward to cater to any whim Disney hasn’t anticipated.

French praline topped with milk chocolate mousse and dark chocolate glaze at Remy. Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line/Matt Stroshane
Meals à la Michelin: Sometimes you’ve just got to go adults-only. Send the kids to one of the Dream’s three kids’ clubs and head to Remy. Offering dinner, brunch, dessert experiences, wine pairings, and tasting courses (all by reservation), the French-inspired restaurant (with an elevated nod to the Disney-Pixar film Ratatouille) features fare crafted by chef Scott Hunnel, of Walt Disney World’s award-winning Victoria & Albert’s, and advised by chef Arnaud Lallement, a three-Michelin-starred chef who helms the celebrated l’Assiette Champenoise restaurant outside Reims, France, and was recently named one of the world’s 10 best chefs by Le Chef magazine

