“The Messi Experience” Debuts Next Week

Primo Entertainment and Moment Factory will unveil a first-of-its-kind interactive multimedia experience, “The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True,” opening at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Coconut Grove on April 25.

“The Messi Experience” will transform The Hangar into an interactive fan attraction, with 10 physical and digital experiences that take guests on a journey through Leo Messi’s life, both on and off the field. Fans will immerse themselves into his childhood in Rosario, Argentina, training camp, and his legendary professional career. Guests can also take a virtual selfie with Messi and have a conversation opportunity with an AI-generated Messi.

“The Messi Experience” will kick off its world tour in Miami, where “Messi Mania” has reached a fever pitch, before moving on to delight fans across the country.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit themessiexperience.com/miami.