The Little Lighthouse Foundation Hosts Holiday Drive

The Little Lighthouse Foundation will host its fourteenth annual Holiday Toy & Meal Distribution on December 16, taking over Mana Convention Center in Wynwood from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Little Lighthouse Foundation will partner with the Miami Dolphins, Hasbro, Aroma360, Global Empowerment Mission, Subway, Toys For Tots, Demesmin & Dover, We The Best Foundation, LaCroix, Hotel Collection, and more for the esteemed toy drive. The organizations will aim to support more than 2,000 underserved children.

The Mana Convention Center will be transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring a christmas tree, life-sized snowglobes, arts and crafts stations, and photos with Santa Claus. Additionally, the foundation is calling on the community to take part in their new initiative to Sponsor Five Children, donating $250 for five children to experience and participate in the toy drive.

Prior to the main event, The Little Lighthouse Foundation will prepare for the toy drive at the Global Empowerment Mission Warehouse in Doral on December 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. Hundreds of volunteers will gather to sort through all toy and game donations, as well as prepare meal boxes to be distributed to partner facilities.

For more information, visit thelittlelighthouse.org or click this link to volunteer and donate.