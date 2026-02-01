Richard Saka, CEO of Saka Wealth Management Group, is a nationally recognized Forbes advisor known for his holistic and practical approach to financial planning.

With an MBA from Florida International University, he blends deep professional expertise with a strong commitment to community values.

Widely respected throughout the Jewish community, Saka is actively involved in teaching, guiding, and mentoring youth, and helped pioneer a new learning center in Bay Harbor, where he resides. Beyond his professional achievements, he is a dedicated husband and father of five, grounding his work with the same integrity and purpose he brings to his family life. His presence in Aventura reflects the vibrant, service-driven spirit that defines the community.

19950 W. Country Club Drive, Suite 802

Aventura, FL 33180

305-375-7699

richardsaka.com