Tania Yumbla, president and CEO of Aventura Mattress, has risen to the top of the South Florida business world by providing superior-quality mattresses and service to her clientele, suppliers, and community.

Yumbla’s personal and professional journey is the epitome of the American dream. Her career spans from her grandfather’s ice creamery in a small town in Ecuador to New York City, where she became the “princess” of the largest mattress retailer in the country to Miami, where she has become the “Queen of Aventura Mattress.”

Her success is built on her genuine personality trait of positive thinking and passion for giving her heart to all. She believes that the superior quality of her products must paired with the superior quality of her service to others.

Yumbla’s leadership has attracted her family members Kate (daughter), Christopher (son), and Sara (mom) to help carry out her vision.

