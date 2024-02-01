Denise Rubin breaks records in the real estate industry, surpassing $2.6 billion in personal sales, and dominating the marketplace. Exposure is everything, and Denise promotes her listings with unmatched, innovative local, national, and international marketing programs, including on her Emmy Award-nominated TV show, The American Dream—Selling Miami. Denise has amassed a roomful of awards including 32 BEST Awards from the Builder’s Association of South Florida. Denise is ranked No. 1 at Coldwell Banker Aventura, No. 6 in the State of Florida, in the International Society of Excellence—Legend’s Society, and in the top half of 1 percent of Realtors nationwide. A home is one of the most important assets that most people will ever buy or sell, and Denise is committed to exceeding expectations.

20803 BISCAYNE BLVD., SUITE 102, AVENTURA, FL

305-409-0019 | DENISERUBIN.COM