Sarah Zohar, founder and lead designer of Sarah Z Designs, leads one of South Florida’s premier luxury design and build studios. Known for her innovative approach to biophilic interior design, she has emerged as a trailblazer who blends modern functionality with timeless, nature-inspired aesthetics. For more than a decade, she has been transforming residences into deeply personal sanctuaries crafted to elevate the daily lives of the people who call them home.

Her strong foundation in construction, paired with an exceptional eye for detail, allows Zohar to guide each project from the earliest architectural considerations to the final finishing touches. Influenced by fashion, travel, art, and the natural world, she infuses every space with elements that reflect both her clients’ vision and her own signature modern biophilic style.

Zohar’s devotion to family informs her design philosophy, bringing a sense of authenticity and warmth to her work. She believes that great design should support connection and well-being, and she creates environments that nurture the lifestyle and values of the families who inhabit them.

Internationally recognized and award winning, Zohar has built an impressive portfolio spanning South Florida and beyond. Her influence continues to grow through her successful new podcast, where she shares inspiration, stories, and industry insight. Passionate about mentoring rising designers, she loves teaching, guiding, and connecting with people, solidifying her role as both a creative force and an inspiring voice in the world of design.

2605 N.E. 189TH STREET, MIAMI, FL

305-906-5500

SARAHZDESIGNS.COM