Sarah Z Designs is a Miami interior design firm founded by Sarah Zohar. Zohar has built an impressive portfolio and stature for excellence that spans South Florida and beyond. She’s been recognized by several industry publications and has won multiple awards for her work on luxury residential projects. Zohar is a native New Yorker who moved to Aventura, Florida, where she received her degree in residential design from the Arts Institute in Ft. Lauderdale. Shortly after, she founded her award-winning firm Sarah Z. Designs.

2605 NE 189TH ST., MIAMI, FL

305-906-5500 | SARAHZDESIGNS.COM