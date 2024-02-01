Julie Shvedyuk, vice president of operations for California Closets Miami is excited for the company’s future. With a brand-new showroom in Miami Shores opening in 2024, California Closets is looking forward to showcasing everything that they have to offer.

“The showroom is really one of a kind. It is built like a house, so walking through, you truly feel at home,” says Shvedyuk who is excited to host events in the space, especially those geared towards California Closets trade partners.

The California Closets trade program offers exclusive perks such as discounts on projects, commissions, sponsorships, and more. Partnering with interior designers, developers, contractors, realtors, professional organizers, and more, the trade program has grown more than 70 percent since the time of her hire. Explore all opportunities, work with

California Closets today.

12700 NW 42 AVE., SUITE 100, OPA LOCKA, FL

305-623-8282

LOCATIONS.CALIFORNIACLOSETS.COM/CALIFORNIA-CLOSETS-MIAMI-E1C0578753AF