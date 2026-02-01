Russ Kodner, born into a family with a long history of expertise in appraisals, auctions, fine art, and gemology, has played a significant role in continuing and expanding this tradition. The Kodner family’s involvement in these fields began in Chicago in 1906 and later relocated to South Florida in 1974. Kodner Galleries, situated on South Federal Highway in Dania Beach, Florida, occupies an entire city block and is renowned as the oldest auction gallery in the state. With over a century of experience in buying, selling, appraising, and consigning art and antiques, Kodner Galleries has established itself as a trusted and respected resource. Russ Kodner has upheld this tradition of professionalism and has elevated Kodner Galleries to a globally recognized institution for art, antiques, jewelry, and more. His expertise extends to consultation and professional guidance, making him a trusted expert in the field. He also is known for his presence on various social media platforms, where he shares his knowledge and insights. One notable aspect of Kodner Galleries’ services is the provision of free, no-obligation appraisals for a wide range of items, including jewelry, art, watches, antiques, and furnishings. Kodner and his team are committed to providing a comprehensive and professional experience, accommodating the unique needs of each client. Whether you are looking to buy, sell, appraise, or consign valuable items, Kodner and his team offer a wealth of expertise and resources to assist you in all your needs. To schedule your next appraisal or to learn more call Kodner Galleries at 954-925-2550, email info@kodner.com, or visit the website kodner.com.

45 S. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach

954.925.2550

kodner.com