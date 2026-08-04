The Edit: Lunch Break

Spice It Up

Tiffin lunch box ($45 for small three-piece set), Verve Culture

As a gal who craves organization in all facets of life, my work lunch presentation is no exception. This vibrant take on a traditional Indian tiffin box keeps multicourse lunches and leftovers sorted in stunning, sustainable, stainless-steel containers that lock into place to prevent on-the-go spillage. Off the clock, they are ideal picnic companions. And check out that cute handle! —Abigail Duffy, web editor

Totes Cool

Large Luncher lunch tote in Dark White Wicker ($199), Modern Picnic

Being well dressed and toting your lunch don’t have to be mutually exclusive concepts. Modern Picnic, which was founded on this very principle, has the fashionable set covered with lunch totes like this adorable wicker Luncher, designed to hold drinks and meal containers in perfect Miami style.—Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director

Bento Buddy

OmieBox Up bento box ($50), Omie

As a mom, I’m obsessed with anything that makes mornings easier, and this colorful bento box is a two-in-one lunch hero. I can pack hot soup or pasta alongside cold fruit or snacks, and both stay at just the right temperature for hours. The built-in thermos and removable ice pack are genius. Bonus: it’s BPA free, dishwasher-safe, and cool enough that my kids actually want to use it. —Jacquelynn Powers, editor in chief

Eat Your Veggies

Salad bowl kit in Dusty Pink Daydream ($40), S’well

A leafy green salad with tons of yummy toppings is my go-to work lunch. Enter S’well’s salad bowl kit, which keeps everything in its place until you’re ready to mix it all together and dig in. There are individual compartments for your base, toppings, and dressing, so each element stays as crisp and fresh as possible. —Mary Murray, executive editor

Neat Eats

Stay Chill Snackle box ($99), Pampered Chef

Lunch during the workday has never been my thing, but I do enjoy having a variety of accessible small snacks to choose from. The Stay Chill Snackle box (for room temperature or cool items only) comes with six removable clear containers and two cooling inserts, allowing for an array of self-styled mix-and-match options that look and taste great. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, contributing editor