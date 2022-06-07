The Edit: Fresh Squeeze

Lemon Love Lemon Love

Slim slide lemon tree handbag ($3,495), Judith Leiber

I’m obsessed with everything lemons, and this slim slide handbag would have a place of pride in my dream wardrobe. It’s the perfect blend of blingy and versatile, with the ability to look equally glam with an LBD as it would with jeans and a white T-shirt. —Mary

Murray, executive editor

Darling Dishes

Citrus glass salad plates ($60 for set of four), Williams Sonoma

Go for grove greatness with this set of pressed-glass plates in hues of grapefruit, lemon, lime, and orange that celebrate the citrusy charms of Old Florida. —Kristen Desmond LeFevre, editor in chief

Sun Zest

Limoncello 105 embellished suede sandals ($995), Aquazzura

This sandal screams summer fun. If you can’t make it to the coastal towns of Italy, this shoe will instantly add glam to any stateside soiree. —Katherine Lande, fashion editor

Orange You Glad

Orange slice quilled earrings ($48), Josephine Alexander

Introduce some playfulness into your wardrobe with these juicy orange slice quilled earrings. They are sure to be an instant conversation starter. —Melissa Puppo, managing editor

Like a Charm

Katerina Psoma Tutti Frutti bracelet ($150), Via Coquina

Bring a bit of Mediterranean sunshine to your wrist with this gold-plated bracelet with enamel, acrylic, and ceramic citrus charms. The designer handcrafts every piece in Athens, Greece (a bonus for this Greek girl!). —Daphne Nikolopoulos, editorial director

Scent-sational Citrus

You or Someone Like You eau de parfum ($159), Etat Libre d’Orange

A spritz of this perfume conjures memories of sun on your skin, cool breezes, swaying palm trees, and a refreshing sip on the beach. This fresh, aromatic, and slightly spicy scent is bound to put you in a summer mood. —Abigail Duffy, web editor

Blossoms for the Body

Orange Blossom body crème ($86), Jo Malone London

This luxurious citrus selection is a perennial standout. Created with a captivating blend of clementine flower, orange blossom, water lily, orris, and balsamic vetiver, the signature scent epitomizes Jo Malone’s clean, sophisticated style and provides hydration, nourishment, and protection for the skin. —Allison Wolfe Reckson, contributing editor