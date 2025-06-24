The Diplomat Supports Eco-Friendly Reef Installation

“The Heart of the Ocean" reef serves as an underwater museum and marine habitat, and is now open to snorkelers and eco-tourists

By
-
“The Heart of the Ocean" is ready to explore off of Hollywood Beach. Photo courtesy of The Diplomat
“The Heart of the Ocean” is ready to explore off of Hollywood Beach. Photo courtesy of The Diplomat

The Diplomat Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton recently unveiled “The Heart of the Ocean,” a custom reef sculpture in the Guardians of the Reef installation by Ocean Rescue Alliance International (ORAI), in partnership with the City of Hollywood.

The Diplomat supported the deployment of 50 reef structures—including 12 custom-designed sculptures and 38 habitat modules—off of Hollywood Beach. The reef, designed to function as both an underwater museum and marine habitat, will be open to snorkelers and eco-tourists beginning June 2025.

City of Hollywood Reef. Photo courtesy of The Diplomat
City of Hollywood reef. Photo courtesy of The Diplomat

The Diplomat’s participation was made possible by a $30,000 donation from the Hilton Global Foundation, Hilton’s philanthropic arm and a $4,500 direct contribution from the resort—reinforcing the hotel’s dedication to South Florida’s coastal health and Hilton’s greater Travel with Purpose responsible travel initiative.

Crafted in partnership with The City of Hollywood and ORAI’s marine artists and biologists, the “Heart of the Ocean” sculpture embodies love, resilience, and regeneration. Constructed from marine-safe concrete and Coral Lok technology, it supports coral growth and offers a striking visual anchor for the reef trail. Described as a “living museum beneath the waves,” the trail features sculptures of marine life, ocean deities, and selfie stations, all placed in shallow water near North Beach Park, Harry Berry Park, and Keating Park. QR codes and educational signage enhance accessibility for locals and visitors.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR