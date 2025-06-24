The Diplomat Supports Eco-Friendly Reef Installation

The Diplomat Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton recently unveiled “The Heart of the Ocean,” a custom reef sculpture in the Guardians of the Reef installation by Ocean Rescue Alliance International (ORAI), in partnership with the City of Hollywood.

The Diplomat supported the deployment of 50 reef structures—including 12 custom-designed sculptures and 38 habitat modules—off of Hollywood Beach. The reef, designed to function as both an underwater museum and marine habitat, will be open to snorkelers and eco-tourists beginning June 2025.