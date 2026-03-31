The Curated Cart: Five Specialty Markets to Shop

Purposeful Pantry: Flow Grocer

Boasting mini-Erewhon vibes, Flow Grocer brings an intentional approach to everyday grocery shopping. Located near the buzzy Miami Worldcenter, it’s convenient for downtowners looking for locally sourced, sustainable essentials, like honey and eggs from Paradise Farms. This hidden gem keeps shoppers coming back for more, especially for the freshly prepared foods like green blended soups, homemade pickles, and heirloom salads. Flow’s mission is rooted in oneness, mindful living, and bringing people together.

Stylish hosts shop at Marky’s Gourmet—not just for the luxury caviar, but for all things epicurean. Situated just off the 79th Street Causeway, Marky’s stocks such delicacies as escargot, smoked salmon, foie gras, and French salted, fermented butter by Échiré (a rare find). The cheese case features international selections spanning Brie, Gorgonzola, and Roquefort. There’s also a small but mighty pantry section filled with wine, vinegars, condiments, and truffles to elevate any dinner party.

Cheese Please: Chèvre Market

Cheese is the star at Chèvre Market, which operates with an ethos that shopping and eating should be an emotional experience. The cheeses themselves are unparalleled—everything from Stilton to raclette with truffles. Shawn Vardi of Think Hospitality and Matthieu Yamoum, who created the wine program, are culinary visionaries, especially when it comes to over-the-top sandwiches like The Spaniard: crisp pan de cristal filled with thinly sliced jamón Ibérico, chorizo cantimpalo, and six-month semi-cured Manchego Dehesa de los Llanos with Valencia orange marmalade chunks. Take it home or enjoy in-store.

Zero Waste: Verde Market

Imagine a package-free market built around sustainability, community, and responsibility. Verde Market exists in three locations—Little Haiti, South Miami, and Fort Lauderdale—and caters to those on the hunt for local raw milk, stone-ground flours, and plant-based, chemical-free cleaning agents and soaps. Plus, all the meat is pasture-raised, grass-fed, antibiotic-free, and nitrate-free. Bring your own containers, refill them, and make the planet a better place, one item at a time.

Seasonal Sensation: Carillon Farmers Market

Only in Miami does an oceanfront farmers market exist. Conveniently located in the heart of North Beach’s beloved Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, this once-a-month fruit- and vegetable-focused market is the best-kept secret in town—ideal if you’re a harvest hunter in need of produce straight from local farms, artisanal breads, fresh flowers, or wellness-forward finds. Under the helm of Carillon’s executive chef, Christopher Robertson, the monthly meetup turns grocery shopping into a community event. The market runs seasonally through this month and resumes in the fall.