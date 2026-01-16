The Coolest Merch Every Canes Fan Wants

Looking to show your Canes spirit? It’s not too late to score gear—and luxe gear at that. Aviator Nation has released a limited-edition College Football Playoff National Championship collection you can actually shop in person, now through Sunday.



Ahead of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship, Aviator Nation has teamed up with the CFP to launch championship-only merch celebrating the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers. Think heritage graphics, premium fabrics, and that unmistakable Aviator Nation energy—made for tailgates, trophy moments, and beyond.



The butter-soft, fan-favorite pieces are available in person at the Miami Beach Convention Center through Sunday, as well as a smaller line at Aviator Nation’s Wynwood store, while supplies last. Demand is high, and these won’t linger.

Whether you’re in the stands or styling it around town, this is the kind of championship merch that works well beyond game day.



Aviator Nation Pop-Up at Playoff Fan Central

Miami Beach Convention Center

1901 Convention Center Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139



Event Hours: January 16-18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.