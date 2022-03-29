The Confidante’s 2022 Art Program Kicks Off

The Confidante Miami Beach will launch its 2022 art program featuring Rigo León. During the nine-month-long rotating residency, León will curate exhibitions to showcase his visual explosions of color and large-scale murals that often address social issues from around the world. The Cuban-born artist will kick off the 2022 artist-in-residence program with the opening of “mon.o.chrome,” an exhibition housed in The Confidante’s lobby and first floor, on March 31.

Compromised of more than 30 small and large-scale pieces, “mon.o.chrome” addresses the duality of life in three different series by highlighting key moments that take us back to the basics to help us see things in the simplest forms. The first of the series, “Monochrome,” features black and white paintings that capture a multiverse of faces representing the internal voice within us all. Painting number seven is a culmination, a union of all these voices represented in only one face. The calm after the storm, the necessary serenity and patience that gives birth to Chapter 2. “Primary” marks the rebirth of color and captures the simplicity of León’s surroundings, inspired by architecture and cubism. This inner series consists of two paintings and is a work in progress. The exhibition culminates in “Otherworldly,” which represents expansion beyond the limits of imagination, the reaches only accessible in our dreams; the worlds we can’t see with our naked eye but we sense are there, like the deepest oceans or the farthest galaxies.

Throughout the residency, guests will have the opportunity to view two more exclusive exhibitions curated by León, from July-September and October-December, showcasing the artwork by renowned artists from Hong Kong and Mexico.

“As part of our commitment to bringing local art and culture to our vibrant oceanfront hotel, we are excited to provide our guests with opportunity to view the artwork of renowned artist Rigo León with the launch of ‘mon.o.chrome,’” said Lanette Torres, Director of Commercial Services at The Confidante Miami Beach. “Our dedication to Miami’s creative community has been persistent and we’re proud to share Rigo’s thought-provoking art with our guests and Miami Beach residents alike.”

The Havana-born, South Florida native is best known for his trademark versatility and bold murals, as well as his commitment to creating art in public places around the world. León’s art ranges from abstract expressions of communication and social issues around the world to tribal silhouettes, a longtime source of inspiration for León. Paper boats, a symbol of immigration, are often depicted in his work representing the hopeful, but challenging journey that immigrants face.

Over the years, León has spearheaded gallery exhibitions from Havana to Rome and created interior artwork for luxury residences, restaurants, and public venues throughout the Americas. His “Helping Hand Series” can be found in Mexico and at various locations in Miami, including St. Brendan Catholic Church and on columns in downtown Miami as part of the city’s “Art in Public Places Program.” León’s artwork can also be found at Cerveceria La Tropical in Wynwood, as well as on the limited edition La Tropical La Original 16 oz. beer can.

“Art is the language I use to communicate, and I am grateful for partners like The Confidante Miami Beach for giving me the platform to express myself,” said León. “I make art to connect with people, and I look forward to sharing my points of views on life and society through ‘mon.o.chrome’ with The Confidante’s hotel guests this spring.”

Throughout León’s residency, hotel guests can attend a free guided tour of the featured exhibit every Friday at 5 p.m. All attendees will receive a complimentary beer courtesy of Cerveceria La Tropical as part of the tour. Guests can scan a QR code at each piece of artwork to purchase the artwork on display, with proceeds benefiting the featured artist. A pop-up shop selling Rigo León merchandise, artwork, and Cerveceria La Tropical beer will also be available at the hotel. Access to the residency is complimentary for hotel guests, visitors, and locals but hotel guests must reserve their space on the tour upon arrival or by contacting concierge@theconfidantehotel.com.

For more information, click here or call (305) 424-1234.