The Color Purple: Rolls-Royce Ghost II

Sunflowers and lavender. Nothing conjures-up dreamy images of Provence and the South of France more than these two sun-loving blooms.

Surely they provided the inspiration for the color palette of this equally dreamy Rolls-Royce Ghost II we’re driving for a few blissful days, here in la belle Provence.

The color is actually called Boracay Blue, named after Boracay in the Philippines. That said, to my eyes there are more hints of lavender than blue in its mile-deep paintwork. It’s one of a staggering 44,000 colors offered by Rolls-Royce.

Now open the vault-like door and prepare for your jaw to descend at the sight of the sunflower-yellow and white interior.

Yes, the yellow is more lemony than sunflower. But coupled with the contrasting chalky-white leather, it shouts “South of France” more than Brigitte Bardot frolicking in the warm waters of the Mediterranean off Saint-Tropez.

We’re here to sample the newest Ghost Series II, base price $357,000, which has just had a nip, tuck, and dab of moisturizer to keep it fresh and in-demand. The changes are more evolutionary than revolutionary, though remember the Ghost was completely re-vamped in 2020, so consider this a mid-cycle refresh.

Body-wise, up front the Ghost’s unmistakable face gets new, slimmer LED headlights, along with a cleaner, less-fussy lower section. At the rear, there are fresh tail lights similar in design to those on the Spectre electric coupe. New wheels, too.

Climb aboard and the biggish change is the glass instrument panel stretching the entire width of the dashboard, now with Spectre-inspired digital gauges. One funky addition is the new in-dash clock “cabinet” which features an illuminated, though slightly tacky-looking, mini-me version of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

Home base for our Provençal excursion is the glorious Château La Coste. This famed hotel and winery set in 600 acres, is nestled close to the village of Le Puy Sainte-Réparde just a 15-minute drive north of Aix-en-Provence.

Acquired by Irish property magnate Paddy McKillen in 2002, it was transformed into a leading organic winery, boutique resort with 28 lavish room, and no fewer than six best-of-the-best restaurants.

But what really sets it apart are the art installations peppered around the grounds, created by 26 of the world’s leading architects and artists. Everyone from Richard Rogers and Tadao Ando, Frank Gehry and Renzo Piano, to Bob Dylan and Yoko Ono.

Time to go explore. We’re spending the day threading our way through the mountainous Luberon region, gliding from one pretty French village to another. No particular agenda, just enjoying this delightful part of southern France in this magical machine.

Part of the magic is what lies beneath that mile-long hood. Unchanged for Ghost II is the silky-smooth 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 that’s been here since launch.

V12s are fast becoming a thing for the history books, but the Ghost’s potent, sewing-machine-smooth 12-cylinder has the power, all 563 horses, to waft this 5,440-pound leviathan from standstill to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds.

It’s still a huge occasion to drive this car. The silence, the poise, the magic carpet ride, the hedonistic comfort. Inside, you feel total isolation from the typical sounds of driving. Only the hint of a distant thump as the huge tires glide across a French pothole breaks the quietude and serenity.

Of course, the benchmark for Rolls-Royce refinement changed forever with the introduction of the electric Spectre. Accelerate hard in the Ghost II and there’s still a thrum of engine roar, the faint spasm of a gear shift.

An electric Ghost is no doubt on the horizon–think maybe 2030–and is what’s needed to keep the car fresh. Cadillac’s new all-electric Celestiq shows what’s possible for an electric super-luxe sedan.

Where the Ghost II continues to surprise and delight is in the way it handles itself. And these sinewy, narrow, roller-coaster French roads put it to the test.

Yet with standard all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, and Rolls’ so-called Flagbearer system that scans the road ahead and preps the suspension for any lumps and bumps, the Ghost feels astonishingly agile.

Want even more agility? Opt for the Ghost II Black Badge with 591-hp and Darth Vader-style black chrome. Want even more rear-seat legroom? There’s the Ghost II Extended Wheelbase. Yet our “standard” Ghost is, to me, as good as it gets.

It may be painted that divine shade of Provençal lavender, but it still represents the gold standard.