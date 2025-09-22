The Buzz About South Florida-Based Keez Beez

What started with a birthday-gift beehive in the Florida Keys has grown into a thriving business known as Keez Beez. And there’s no better time to shine a light on this South Florida–bred brand than September, which happens to be National Honey Month.

Founded by Isabelle Ballestas and John David—a retired civil engineer and deep-sea captain, respectively—the business began as a hobby. When their first hive produced 200 pounds of honey in a single year, they found themselves with more product than they could eat or gift to friends. That’s when they decided to bottle and sell their liquid gold locally.

Today, Keez Beez boasts more than 600 hives scattered across South Florida. Its products are “single floral sourced,” meaning each jar is derived primarily from the nectar of a specific plant. The brand’s product lineup includes honey varieties like black mangrove (the bestseller), rich avocado, subtly spicy Brazilian pepper, and sweet lychee. Another fan favorite? Keez Beez’s honey hot sauce: a craveable fusion of aged red peppers and mild honey that’s perfect for drizzling on roasted veggies or pizzas, or glazing meats pre-grill.

The company’s commitment to purity is also worth celebrating. Unlike industrially produced honey, every drop of Keez Beez’s honey is raw, unfiltered, and free of chemicals, antibiotics, and additives. Ballestas and David control the entire process from beehive to bottling, earning them certifications from both the Non-GMO Project and Kosher Organics.

Look for Keez Beez’s eye-catching jars and bottles at farmers markets, gourmet grocers, and boutique shops across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. One taste, and you’ll see why this brand is buzzing its way into discerning local pantries.